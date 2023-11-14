Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,174,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 98,053.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,603,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

