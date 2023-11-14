Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

