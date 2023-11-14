Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 374 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

