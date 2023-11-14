Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

