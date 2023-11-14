Tezos 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $61.86 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $824.75 million and $61.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 979,123,542 coins and its circulating supply is 958,103,356 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.