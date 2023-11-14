The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

