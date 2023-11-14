The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $23,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

COO stock opened at $330.57 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.45 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.96.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

