The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.65% of J. M. Smucker worth $97,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -636.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.