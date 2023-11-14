The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after buying an additional 498,995 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

