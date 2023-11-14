The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:HYB opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.27.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
