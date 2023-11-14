The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HYB opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

