The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 17.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,102,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,062,000 after buying an additional 306,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 297,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 289,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 258,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.