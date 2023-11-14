Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research note issued on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.02. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.62 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

