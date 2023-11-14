Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.
TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
