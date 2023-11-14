U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 90,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 243,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,813,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,972,000 after purchasing an additional 109,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 135,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

