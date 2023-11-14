Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,766 shares of company stock worth $7,969,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE UBER opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

