Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $62.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 4084856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UBER. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock worth $7,969,550. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

