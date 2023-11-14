Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $390.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

