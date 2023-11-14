Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 474.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 3.3 %

UBX stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 28,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

