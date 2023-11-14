Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $626.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

