Unizen Price Hits $0.0904 on Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $53.30 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

