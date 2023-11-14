USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $105.46 million and approximately $194,275.10 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002607 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,251.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00648107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00134237 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

