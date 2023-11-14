V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

