VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 942,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

