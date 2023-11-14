VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1,364.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

