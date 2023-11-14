Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $229.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.