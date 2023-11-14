Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,892 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

