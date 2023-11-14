Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 761,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 7.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $35,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 215.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
VMBS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. 102,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,118. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
