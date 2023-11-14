Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,522,505,465 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

