Veritable L.P. Acquires 58,641 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,639,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

