Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $301.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

