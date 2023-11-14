Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $443.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

