Veritable L.P. Has $24.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.