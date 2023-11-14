Veritable L.P. Has $8.26 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

