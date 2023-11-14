Veritable L.P. Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

