Veritable L.P. Purchases 22,375 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

