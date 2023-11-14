Veritable L.P. Sells 7,301 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

