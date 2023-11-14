Veritable L.P. Sells 9,381 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.