Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $413.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

