Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 252,466 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30,751.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,466 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

