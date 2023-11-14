Vestor Capital LLC Buys 72,345 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5,939.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

