Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

