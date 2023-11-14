Vestor Capital LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 387.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

