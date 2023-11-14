Vestor Capital LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 713.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 117.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

