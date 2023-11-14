Vestor Capital LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of AutoZone worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $2,707.12 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,550.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,522.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

