Vestor Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5,608.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

