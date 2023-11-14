Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15,344.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,008 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,559,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

