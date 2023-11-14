Vestor Capital LLC Invests $10.04 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 499,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in BlackRock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $661.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $650.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.