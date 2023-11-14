Vestor Capital LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $369.76 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.37. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DE

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.