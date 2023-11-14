Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 3,224 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 293.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

