Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 76,383 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2,638.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,383 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.